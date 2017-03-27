Mayor: Allentown's immigration office to combat fear with information
There are 2 comments on the NJ.com story from Thursday, titled Mayor: Allentown's immigration office to combat fear with information. In it, NJ.com reports that:
The city of Allentown is opening a new office to combat what officials said is mounting fear in the wake of the president's recent immigration policies. Mayor Ed Pawlowski said as news of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests have made headlines, he has been flooded with calls and messages from concerned residents seeking information.
United States
#1 Thursday
This seemZ to be a strange thing comming out the mouth of a man that he himself could be toted off to camp Fed Ed and the internSHIPZ hisunkenes?!)$ The FEMA camp for the officials acting in there official capaCITY while commiting and ommiting criminal ACTZ collectiveley?!)$ Him and the nue nue nue yet same old shitstew of bubbling boiling fermenting blue juice LVRA prez and itZ private sectorZ coconspeiritorZ should use the nuely aquired campaign headquarterZ?!)$ There are no conflictZ of intrestZ in this backward kind workingZ?!)$
United States
#2 23 hrs ago
Has the mayor addmitted to his part in the local latinos that are living and working under slave like conditionZ within the city with no to low limitZ in the standirtZ the sinking sunk ship set to sale?!)$
