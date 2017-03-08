Man who exposed himself in parking lo...

Man who exposed himself in parking lot avoids jail

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

An Allentown man told a Lehigh County judge on Tuesday he didn't know why he exposed himself in a grocery store parking lot last fall. Timothy Miller was convicted 20 years earlier of indecent exposure and, said in court on Tuesday that he "was able to stop it for a period of time."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Brad 1,503,196
News Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi... 3 hr silly rabbit 18
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 11 hr Junket 313,421
News Another Allentown restaurant closes. The mayor ... 12 hr silly rabbit 4
News Build momentum for regional public health : The... (Mar '07) 12 hr silly rabbit 4
anyone remember Herpse elementary school on 5th... (Jun '11) Tue silly rabbit 9
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Tue Into The Night 8,044
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Wall Street
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,816 • Total comments across all topics: 279,407,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC