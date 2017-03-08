Man who exposed himself in parking lot avoids jail
An Allentown man told a Lehigh County judge on Tuesday he didn't know why he exposed himself in a grocery store parking lot last fall. Timothy Miller was convicted 20 years earlier of indecent exposure and, said in court on Tuesday that he "was able to stop it for a period of time."
