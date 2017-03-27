Man sentenced in purchase of bullets used in killing rampage
A man accused of buying the bullets another man used to kill three people at random has been sentenced to 12 to 40 years in prison. Robert Jourdain, 22, of Easton, apologized Monday as he was sentenced in Lehigh County Court after pleading guilty last month to conspiracy to commit third-degree murder.
