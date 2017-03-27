Man sentenced in purchase of bullets ...

Man sentenced in purchase of bullets used in killing rampage

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Pocono Record

A man accused of buying the bullets another man used to kill three people at random has been sentenced to 12 to 40 years in prison. Robert Jourdain, 22, of Easton, apologized Monday as he was sentenced in Lehigh County Court after pleading guilty last month to conspiracy to commit third-degree murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Cheech the Conser... 1,509,764
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 4 min Mabinogi 313,682
News 3 Coordinated Health doctors accused of imprope... 32 min silly rabbit 1
News Family: Garden Bros Circus comes to Allentown 4 hr silly rabbit 5
News 10 arrested in relation to prescription fraud i... 8 hr silly rabbit 9
News Riverfront project for city advances : The Morn... (Apr '07) 9 hr silly rabbit 14
News Drug task force busts cocaine, meth ring in All... 13 hr silly rabbit 1
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Oakland
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,222 • Total comments across all topics: 279,887,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC