Man flashes gun at Taco Bell to get last paycheck, cops say

14 hrs ago

An Allentown man allegedly flashed a gun as he asked for his last paycheck from a local Taco Bell, police said. Marc-Merlin Francois was wanted on simple assault and related charges stemming from the March 15 incident at the Taco Bell at 3380 Lehigh St. in Salisbury Township.

