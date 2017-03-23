Local students' patriotic essays earn honors
Mallory Katen, of Spring Ford Senior High School; Ashley Sheehan, Phillipsburg High School; Arielle Yacker, Easton Area High School; and Elise Devlin, of Phillipsburg High School. Local students recently participated in the Fleet Reserve Association Americanism/Patriotism Essay Contest for 2016-17, and participated in the award ceremony sponsored by the Lehigh Valley Fleet Reserve Association Branch 115, based in Allentown.
