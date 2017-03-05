Lehigh Valley Music Awards, community salutes Scott Marshall with...
In a year in which he beat cancer, roots rocker Scott Marshall also had a professional triumph Sunday, hauling in a record 12 wins at the 18th Lehigh Valley Music Awards, including Best All-Around Performer on both the fans' and industry voters' ballots, and the new top-honor Fans Choice Award. The sweep, in a three-hour ceremony at Musikfest Cafe at ArtsQuest Center in Bethlehem, broke a decade-old record of 10 awards set by singer Sarah Ayers when the ceremony was in its infancy.
