Judge fines Pennsylvania golf course $1K for errant shots
" A judge has fined a Pennsylvania golf course $1,000 in its ongoing dispute with a couple who says errant balls are still hitting their property despite a previous court order. The Morning Call reports a Northampton County judge fined Morgan Hill Golf Course on Monday because it reopened the course during warmer weather earlier this month without installing cameras that are to track "all golf swings and the trajectory of all golf balls" coming from the 13th hole.
