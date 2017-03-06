How Air Products Is Getting a Rare Sh...

How Air Products Is Getting a Rare Shot at a Takeover in China

After a year when Chinese companies bought record numbers of American firms, a U.S. company is getting a rare shot at a big takeover in China. Allentown, Penn.-based Air Products & Chemicals Inc., a maker of industrial gases, is looking for a bigger foothold in the Chinese market.

