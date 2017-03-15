Hoverboard blamed in fatal Harrisburg fire
Family members at a Pennsylvania home said they heard their hoverboard sizzle and crackle before apparently catching fire, killing a 3-year-old girl and leading to the death of a responding firefighter. Three girls were rushed to a local hospital and later transferred to Lehigh Valley burn center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, where Ashanti tragically died, PennLive reports.
