Hoverboard blamed in fatal Harrisburg fire

Family members at a Pennsylvania home said they heard their hoverboard sizzle and crackle before apparently catching fire, killing a 3-year-old girl and leading to the death of a responding firefighter. Three girls were rushed to a local hospital and later transferred to Lehigh Valley burn center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, where Ashanti tragically died, PennLive reports.

