Handcuffed suspect bolts from troopers, is caught after he falls
A handcuffed man who ran away from Pennsylvania State Police only got about 100 yards before falling and getting caught, troopers said. Jay Z. Thomas, of the 800 block of Jackson Street in Allentown , was only facing summary charges of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
