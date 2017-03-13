Grandmother has massive 140-pound tumor removed

In this before-and-after picture, Mary Clancey is shown on the left in 2006, and at right after her five-hour operation in Nov. 2016 that removed a 140-pound cancerous tumor. Mary Clancey of St. Clair, Pennsylvania, is thankful for the quick-thinking decisions of her doctors who discovered a serious medical condition that could have potentially ended her life.

