Got a crime tip? Allentown police have an app for that
The Allentown Police Department is hoping a new app, the first of its kind in the region, will help improve communication between residents and police officers. The free Allentown PD app, developed by tip411, will allow users to submit anonymous crime tips, including photos and videos.
