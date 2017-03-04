Freddy Awards applaud high school theater

This year there are 29 high schools competing in the 15th annual Freddy Awards, including schools from the Lehigh Valley and Warren County, N.J. The high school musical theater season starts this weekend and runs through April 30. The Freddy Awards ceremony will be held 7 p.m. May 25 at the State Theatre for the Performing Arts in Easton and televised live on WFMZ Channel 69 and streamed at www.WFMZ.com . One of the great success stories of the Freddys is Dieruff High School in Allentown, which went 30 years without a musical theater program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.