Freddy Awards applaud high school theater
This year there are 29 high schools competing in the 15th annual Freddy Awards, including schools from the Lehigh Valley and Warren County, N.J. The high school musical theater season starts this weekend and runs through April 30. The Freddy Awards ceremony will be held 7 p.m. May 25 at the State Theatre for the Performing Arts in Easton and televised live on WFMZ Channel 69 and streamed at www.WFMZ.com . One of the great success stories of the Freddys is Dieruff High School in Allentown, which went 30 years without a musical theater program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|25 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,501,009
|anyone remember Herpse elementary school on 5th... (Jun '11)
|7 hr
|Mike Stein
|8
|Americus hotel owner wants state help in fighti... (Mar '07)
|8 hr
|silly rabbit
|3
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|11 hr
|nanny and the pro...
|313,399
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|17 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,034
|Allentown's Americus Hotel racking up retail te...
|19 hr
|schizoaffective
|5
|Allentown's Wok Box Fresh Asian Kitchen closed ...
|Thu
|silly rabbit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC