There are on the The Morning Call story from 21 hrs ago, titled Former top Allentown bureaucrat Francis Dougherty charged in FBI investigation. In it, The Morning Call reports that:

Managing Director Francis X. Dougherty, right, speaks to the crowd, during a meeting in 2013. Dougherty pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges stemming from the FBI investigation into alleged pay-to-play in Allentown.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Morning Call.