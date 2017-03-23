Former Pennsylvania official charged in Federal Bureau of Investigation corruption probe
Dorney has been honored numerous times by the Allentown Police Department. Mayor Ed Pawlowski has appointed Glen Dorney as interim police chief.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|35 min
|Reality Check
|1,508,083
|Former top Allentown bureaucrat Francis Dougher...
|8 hr
|silly rabbit
|2
|Allentown car wash gets new life
|8 hr
|Phil Salford
|11
|Nassau County Court and Family Court judges (Nov '08)
|9 hr
|Buddy from Whites...
|95
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|9 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,638
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|19 hr
|Dudley
|8,065
|SWAT team called to Pittsburgh's Allentown neig...
|Mar 21
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC