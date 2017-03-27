First cellphone store case advances t...

First cellphone store case advances to county court

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Cellphones were stolen Oct. 29, 2016, from the Verizon store at 301 Town Center Blvd. in Forks Township (Rudy Miller A woman charged with receiving cellphones stolen from a Verizon store has given up her right to a preliminary hearing and her case is the first of possibly several to reach Northampton County Court . Patricia Calcano, 29, is accused of possessing between last Oct. 29 and Nov. 16 in her Allentown home four Samsung S7 Edge cellphones with a total value of $2,940, according to court records available March 3. The phones belonged to Verizon Wireless Nation, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min sonicfilter 1,509,634
News 10 arrested in relation to prescription fraud i... 2 hr silly rabbit 9
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr ThomasA 313,679
News Riverfront project for city advances : The Morn... (Apr '07) 3 hr silly rabbit 14
News Drug task force busts cocaine, meth ring in All... 6 hr silly rabbit 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 7 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,076
News Family: Garden Bros Circus comes to Allentown 12 hr Phil Phoreskin 4
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,718 • Total comments across all topics: 279,881,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC