First cellphone store case advances to county court
Cellphones were stolen Oct. 29, 2016, from the Verizon store at 301 Town Center Blvd. in Forks Township (Rudy Miller A woman charged with receiving cellphones stolen from a Verizon store has given up her right to a preliminary hearing and her case is the first of possibly several to reach Northampton County Court . Patricia Calcano, 29, is accused of possessing between last Oct. 29 and Nov. 16 in her Allentown home four Samsung S7 Edge cellphones with a total value of $2,940, according to court records available March 3. The phones belonged to Verizon Wireless Nation, police said.
