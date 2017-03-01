Family: New 'Engineers on a Roll' opens at Da Vinci Science Center
'Engineers on a Roll' is a new exhibit at the Da Vinci Science Center that uses plastic balls to teach preschoolers about engineering and mathematics. 'Engineers on a Roll' is a new exhibit at the Da Vinci Science Center that uses plastic balls to teach preschoolers about engineering and mathematics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Henry
|1,499,653
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|8,031
|Should illegal immigrants get tuition breaks? (Apr '09)
|5 hr
|MichaelNorcross
|3,838
|Allentown's Wok Box Fresh Asian Kitchen closed ...
|7 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Northampton County judge blasts recusal demand (Mar '09)
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|18
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|313,393
|Is 40 Below the best club in the Lehigh Valley?? (Apr '08)
|Mon
|Reggie
|98
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC