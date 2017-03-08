Enjoy a Vino in the Valleya this month

Long enough, in fact, for area wine connoisseurs and aficionados to spend March navigating Monroe and surrounding counties via the Lehigh Valley Wine Trail. The “Vino in the Valley” Passport Program resumes this weekend at participating regional wineries. The event will take place Saturdays and Sunday through the end of March. Those who purchase passports will be able to enjoy a food and wine pairing at each of the nine wineries.

