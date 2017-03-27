Easton man gets max for buying ammo used in Lehigh Valley killing spree

An Easton man who admitted buying the ammunition used in a Lehigh Valley killing spree that claimed three people now faces the maximum sentence for his crime. The maximum sentence, though, was up to Lehigh County Judge James Anthony, and on Monday the judge sentenced Jourdain to 12 to 40 years in state prison, the maximum sentence, for conspiracy to commit third-degree murder.

