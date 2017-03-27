Easton man gets max for buying ammo u...

Easton man gets max for buying ammo used in Lehigh Valley killing spree

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

An Easton man who admitted buying the ammunition used in a Lehigh Valley killing spree that claimed three people now faces the maximum sentence for his crime. The maximum sentence, though, was up to Lehigh County Judge James Anthony, and on Monday the judge sentenced Jourdain to 12 to 40 years in state prison, the maximum sentence, for conspiracy to commit third-degree murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 12 min Chris Rather 1,509,498
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 14 min Well Well 8,075
News Riverfront project for city advances : The Morn... (Apr '07) 1 hr Ed Pawlowski 12
News 10 arrested in relation to prescription fraud i... 1 hr Wolf 6
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 hr True Christian-Jew 313,676
News Family: Garden Bros Circus comes to Allentown 10 hr silly rabbit 3
News 'Sip into Spring' with downtown Allentown cockt... 10 hr silly rabbit 1
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,308 • Total comments across all topics: 279,868,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC