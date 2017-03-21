Easton, Allentown pair face drug char...

Easton, Allentown pair face drug charges after P'burg stop

An Easton man and an Allentown woman face drug charges after a traffic stop Monday night in Phillipsburg , police said. Gabriel A. Sanchez, 25, of the 900 block of West Wilkes-Barre Street, was driving west at 10:57 p.m. on Route 22 when he failed to stay in his lane and didn't signal before a lane change, Lopatcong Township police said in a news release.

