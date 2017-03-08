Eaglefest returns to Allentown with more raptor-centric fun
Get a close look at our national bird, the bald eagle, and other live raptors at Lehigh Valley Heritage Museum's annual Eaglefest, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The event celebrates the beauty and power of raptors - from eagles and hawks to owls and falcons.
