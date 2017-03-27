Drug task force busts cocaine, meth r...

Drug task force busts cocaine, meth ring in Allentown

15 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

The Lehigh Valley drug task forces busted a cocaine and methamphetamine ring, with multiple raids Friday morning in Allentown , authorities said. Authorities allege Ramon Reyes was the ringleader, and he delivered or accepted deliveries of cocaine and methamphetamine eight times in March.

