Drug task force busts cocaine, meth ring in Allentown
The Lehigh Valley drug task forces busted a cocaine and methamphetamine ring, with multiple raids Friday morning in Allentown , authorities said. Authorities allege Ramon Reyes was the ringleader, and he delivered or accepted deliveries of cocaine and methamphetamine eight times in March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|53 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,509,503
|Family: Garden Bros Circus comes to Allentown
|3 hr
|Phil Phoreskin
|4
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Well Well
|8,075
|Riverfront project for city advances : The Morn... (Apr '07)
|6 hr
|Ed Pawlowski
|12
|10 arrested in relation to prescription fraud i...
|6 hr
|Wolf
|6
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|7 hr
|True Christian-Jew
|313,676
|'Sip into Spring' with downtown Allentown cockt...
|14 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC