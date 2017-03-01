Cops probing cellphone store robberie...

Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evidence from jewelry store heist

There are 6 comments on the NJ.com story from Friday Mar 3, titled Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evidence from jewelry store heist. In it, NJ.com reports that:

Easton police , in the process with a task force of investigating recent robberies at cellphone stores , have charged a city man with receiving stolen property from a Dec. 23 Downtown jewelry store robbery. Vaughn Felix, 26, of Easton, is wanted on a charge of receiving stolen property in a Dec. 23 jewelry store robbery, city police report.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
silly rabbit

United States

#1 12 hrs ago
The cisternious cesspool infectionZ are rising to all timeZ high as the recreation of the big cesspool takes over trying to cover for the major corruption corporation opperating eppicentraliZed to destroy and dysmantal what is left of the blight by designZ?!)$
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
fistfucker

Pittston, PA

#2 8 hrs ago
I want to pop that cyst on your butt and use the fermented pot of blue juice as lube. I want to be the rabbit's fistfucker <3
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
silly rabbit

United States

#3 7 hrs ago
fistfucker wrote:
I want to pop that cyst on your butt and use the fermented pot of blue juice as lube. I want to be the rabbit's fistfucker <3
Would that be the zit on top of the cyst within the hemrode of hellZ design emulated over and over again as a demogog implementation?!)$ Do you find fistfucking an enjoyable art form performed in your mommas tent that you seem to have been hanging in the little tent out back?!)$
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
fistfucker

Pittston, PA

#4 4 hrs ago
silly rabbit wrote:
<quoted text>
Would that be the zit on top of the cyst within the hemrode of hellZ design emulated over and over again as a demogog implementation?!)$ Do you find fistfucking an enjoyable art form performed in your mommas tent that you seem to have been hanging in the little tent out back?!)$
I don't practice fistfucking on my mother. Mostly gay men and freaky women. I want to expand my horizons and try it on a silly rabbit. I'm not exactly sure what gender you are but your foul language leans towards Male. A male named George.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
silly rabbit

United States

#5 2 hrs ago
fistfucker wrote:
<quoted text>

I don't practice fistfucking on my mother. Mostly gay men and freaky women. I want to expand my horizons and try it on a silly rabbit. I'm not exactly sure what gender you are but your foul language leans towards Male. A male named George.
Sorry you couldn't hoist that all day sucker off my rabbits foot?!)$ Than there is the fact I don't go printing my name as fistfucker, youZ peopleZ must get a life cause this glorified typwritter shitstewbrew much like other thingZ just don't cut the musturd?!)$
Text me back as too how the cisternious cesspool of mommas cigar supriZe sidewayZ is going?!)$
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
fistfucker

Pittston, PA

#6 1 hr ago
silly rabbit wrote:
<quoted text>
Sorry you couldn't hoist that all day sucker off my rabbits foot?!)$ Than there is the fact I don't go printing my name as fistfucker, youZ peopleZ must get a life cause this glorified typwritter shitstewbrew much like other thingZ just don't cut the musturd?!)$
Text me back as too how the cisternious cesspool of mommas cigar supriZe sidewayZ is going?!)$
I don't smoke cigars. I just fistfuck people as much as I possibly can. Rabbits too.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Pete 1,501,875
News Allentown's Americus Hotel racking up retail te... 1 hr fistfucker 11
News Nassau County Court and Family Court judges (Nov '08) 6 hr SAS 92
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) 10 hr Vinnytom 687
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 10 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,038
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Sat Radio Flyer 3016 313,400
News Another Allentown restaurant closes. The mayor ... Sat silly rabbit 1
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,430 • Total comments across all topics: 279,336,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC