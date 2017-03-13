Cops: Dealer stashed meth in freezer, heroin in bag of rice
There are 1 comment on the NJ.com story from Yesterday, titled Cops: Dealer stashed meth in freezer, heroin in bag of rice. In it, NJ.com reports that:
Allentown police said officers found a drug-dealing operation in a city home, with the drugs squirreled away around the kitchen. Officers were investigating Riccardo Law, and stopped him Jan. 18 after he left his home at 516 S. Austin St. Law had two cellphones and $1,050 with him, and drug packaging material in his white Ford Explorer, police said.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at NJ.com.
|
United States
|
#1 Yesterday
Just yet anoter poor attempt to divert attention from the mayors party favor consessionair comPETitors cash cow campaign contribitors 50/50 allowable under the home rule charter of a 3rd class city design?!)$
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Henry
|1,506,904
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|cpeter1313
|313,539
|Build momentum for regional public health : The... (Mar '07)
|20 hr
|silly rabbit
|20
|Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09)
|Wed
|Bigbuggie
|16
|14 displaced as Allentown fire damages 3 rowhomes
|Wed
|silly rabbit
|2
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Mar 14
|Dudley
|8,058
|Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi...
|Mar 12
|silly rabbit
|30
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC