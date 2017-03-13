Cops: Dealer stashed meth in freezer,...

Cops: Dealer stashed meth in freezer, heroin in bag of rice

There are 1 comment on the NJ.com story from Yesterday, titled Cops: Dealer stashed meth in freezer, heroin in bag of rice. In it, NJ.com reports that:

Allentown police said officers found a drug-dealing operation in a city home, with the drugs squirreled away around the kitchen. Officers were investigating Riccardo Law, and stopped him Jan. 18 after he left his home at 516 S. Austin St. Law had two cellphones and $1,050 with him, and drug packaging material in his white Ford Explorer, police said.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
silly rabbit

United States

#1 Yesterday
Just yet anoter poor attempt to divert attention from the mayors party favor consessionair comPETitors cash cow campaign contribitors 50/50 allowable under the home rule charter of a 3rd class city design?!)$
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Henry 1,506,904
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 4 hr cpeter1313 313,539
News Build momentum for regional public health : The... (Mar '07) 20 hr silly rabbit 20
News Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09) Wed Bigbuggie 16
News 14 displaced as Allentown fire damages 3 rowhomes Wed silly rabbit 2
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Mar 14 Dudley 8,058
News Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi... Mar 12 silly rabbit 30
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,415 • Total comments across all topics: 279,619,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC