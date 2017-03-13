Condoms Galore plays it safe Updated at

Condoms Galore plays it safe Updated at

Pocono Record

According to the borough, the Main Street adult entertainment store was a regular source for resident complaints for its always-changing window display advertisements, which mayor Tarah Probst had described as pornography.  Ruth Rohrer - who with her husband owns the store and other chains throughout the Lehigh Valley - is the display's creative designer. After her husband received a copy of the borough's proposed ordinance this week, she fixed the window.  In the window, a model of an electric plug is propped below a suggestive depiction of an outlet.

Allentown, PA

