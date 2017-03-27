Clean Earth acquires AERC Recycling S...

Clean Earth acquires AERC Recycling Solutions

Clean Earth Inc. , a Hatboro, Pennsylvania-based subsidiary of Compass Diversified Holdings , has announced it has acquired the electronics recycling firm AERC Recycling Solutions , Allentown, Pennsylvania. AERC is a nationally regulated and permitted universal waste and electronic waste recycling company that serves more than 2,500 commercial and industrial customers across the United States.

