Clean Earth acquires AERC Recycling Solutions
Clean Earth Inc. , a Hatboro, Pennsylvania-based subsidiary of Compass Diversified Holdings , has announced it has acquired the electronics recycling firm AERC Recycling Solutions , Allentown, Pennsylvania. AERC is a nationally regulated and permitted universal waste and electronic waste recycling company that serves more than 2,500 commercial and industrial customers across the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.
