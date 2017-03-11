Classical guitarist Tengyue Zhang wins Schadt String Competition
Tengyue Zhang, 23, of China, who studies at the Juilliard School in New York City, won the 21st annual Schadt String Competition on March 5, which this year featured classical guitar. Zhang performed Rodrigo's Concierto de Aranjuez.
