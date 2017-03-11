Classical guitarist Tengyue Zhang win...

Classical guitarist Tengyue Zhang wins Schadt String Competition

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: The Morning Call

Tengyue Zhang, 23, of China, who studies at the Juilliard School in New York City, won the 21st annual Schadt String Competition on March 5, which this year featured classical guitar. Zhang performed Rodrigo's Concierto de Aranjuez.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 2 min Well Well 8,054
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 10 min mdbuilder 1,504,201
News Build momentum for regional public health : The... (Mar '07) 1 hr silly rabbit 8
News Variance allows homes in Thorpe silk mill : The... (Apr '07) 1 hr The mayor of regg... 9
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr Susanm 313,436
News Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi... 14 hr silly rabbit 25
News Man who exposed himself in parking lot avoids jail Thu silly rabbit 1
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,178 • Total comments across all topics: 279,457,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC