Classical: Boston Trio tackles Haydn, Brahms and Dvorak at Allentown's Symphony Hall

The Boston Trio - pianist Heng-Jin Park, cellist Jonah Ellsworth violinist Irina Muresanu - performs Sunday in the Rodale Community Room at Miller Symphony Hall in Allentown for a program featuring music by Haydn, Brahms and Dvorak. Boston has always had a disproportionate share of extraordinary musicians and chamber ensembles for a city its size.

