Classical: Boston Trio tackles Haydn, Brahms and Dvorak at Allentown's Symphony Hall
The Boston Trio - pianist Heng-Jin Park, cellist Jonah Ellsworth violinist Irina Muresanu - performs Sunday in the Rodale Community Room at Miller Symphony Hall in Allentown for a program featuring music by Haydn, Brahms and Dvorak. Boston has always had a disproportionate share of extraordinary musicians and chamber ensembles for a city its size.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|29 min
|RoxLo
|1,507,775
|Allentown car wash gets new life
|3 hr
|silly rabbit
|7
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Seer
|8,064
|Nassau County Court and Family Court judges (Nov '08)
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|94
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Tue
|ThomasA
|313,615
|SWAT team called to Pittsburgh's Allentown neig...
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|1
|Emmaus teacher had 'sexual contact' with studen...
|Mar 20
|silly rabbit
|3
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC