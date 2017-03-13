Charging hoverboard house fire kills ...

Charging hoverboard house fire kills second child

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Girl, 10, dies from house fire caused by a exploding hoverboard after trying to save to young children in her home A second child has died from a Pennsylvania house fire as a result of an exploding hoverboard, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. Savannah Dominick, 10, was severely injured trying to save two younger children in her home as it went up in flames Friday in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Henry 1,506,624
News Build momentum for regional public health : The... (Mar '07) 2 hr fistfucker 19
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 4 hr silly rabbit 313,534
News Cops: Dealer stashed meth in freezer, heroin in... 12 hr silly rabbit 1
News Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09) 18 hr Bigbuggie 16
News 14 displaced as Allentown fire damages 3 rowhomes Wed silly rabbit 2
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Mar 14 Dudley 8,058
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,495 • Total comments across all topics: 279,598,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC