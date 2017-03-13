Charging hoverboard house fire kills second child
Girl, 10, dies from house fire caused by a exploding hoverboard after trying to save to young children in her home A second child has died from a Pennsylvania house fire as a result of an exploding hoverboard, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. Savannah Dominick, 10, was severely injured trying to save two younger children in her home as it went up in flames Friday in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
