Call Board: Auditions for 'Avenue Q,' 'Sister Act'
Auditions for Tamaqua Community Art Center's production of "Avenue Q," an adult comedy with suggestive themes and languages, will be 6-8 p.m. April 7 and 8 a.m.-noon April 8, with call backs 2-4 p.m. April 9 at the center, 125 Pine St. The Music Box Players will hold auditions for "Sister Act" at 7 p.m. March 12 and 13 at the playhouse, 196 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Actors, ages 16 and over, should prepare a song and be ready to read from the script.
