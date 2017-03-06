BusinessWomen First Winner: Sharmon W...

BusinessWomen First Winner: Sharmon Winters

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Business Journal

While studying business at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Sharmon Winters spent her summers on a construction site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min TheIndependentMaj... 1,502,344
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr Susanm 313,403
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Into The Night 8,039
News Allentown's Americus Hotel racking up retail te... 5 hr silly rabbit 13
News Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi... 6 hr silly rabbit 10
News Bruce Lebitz's healthy approach to Easton-Phill... (Apr '09) Sun Believe Phart 5
News Nassau County Court and Family Court judges (Nov '08) Sun SAS 92
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,983 • Total comments across all topics: 279,362,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC