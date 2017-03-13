Brothers allegedly cashed more than $4.5K in phony checks
A pair of brothers are jailed after cashing more than $3,800 in phony checks at Lehigh Valley bank branches, police said. Forks Township police at 3:25 p.m. Friday were called to Merchants Bank of Bangor, 1250 Braden Boulevard, for a report of two males attempting to cash counterfeit checks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|16 min
|flack
|1,506,007
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|John-K
|313,463
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Dudley
|8,058
|14 displaced as Allentown fire damages 3 rowhomes
|18 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Build momentum for regional public health : The... (Mar '07)
|Mon
|silly rabbit
|15
|Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi...
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|30
|Coach Mike Kopp: Central Catholic coach Mike Ko... (Feb '09)
|Sun
|Cchs sucks
|16
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC