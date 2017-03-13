Brothers allegedly cashed more than $...

Brothers allegedly cashed more than $4.5K in phony checks

A pair of brothers are jailed after cashing more than $3,800 in phony checks at Lehigh Valley bank branches, police said. Forks Township police at 3:25 p.m. Friday were called to Merchants Bank of Bangor, 1250 Braden Boulevard, for a report of two males attempting to cash counterfeit checks.

