Bethlehem sees shot at 311 hotline in...

Bethlehem sees shot at 311 hotline in forced 911 merger

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NJ.com

The city will still be operating a smaller scale public safety center manned by dispatchers 24/7 after the merger, so city officials see a great opportunity to add a 311 hotline to field resident complaints and answer citizen's questions. Mayor Bob Donchez already has announced he wanted to explore creating a 311 hotline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Homer 1,508,357
News Toomey a no-show at protesters' town hall in Al... 11 min silly rabbit 2
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 19 min silly rabbit 313,639
News Nassau County Court and Family Court judges (Nov '08) 24 min silly rabbit 96
News Allentown finds hope in state grant to boost 7t... (Apr '07) 5 hr silly rabbit 34
News Former Pennsylvania official charged in Federal... 9 hr silly rabbit 1
Allentown car wash gets new life 9 hr silly rabbit 12
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,194 • Total comments across all topics: 279,787,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC