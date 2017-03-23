Bethlehem sees shot at 311 hotline in forced 911 merger
The city will still be operating a smaller scale public safety center manned by dispatchers 24/7 after the merger, so city officials see a great opportunity to add a 311 hotline to field resident complaints and answer citizen's questions. Mayor Bob Donchez already has announced he wanted to explore creating a 311 hotline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Homer
|1,508,357
|Toomey a no-show at protesters' town hall in Al...
|11 min
|silly rabbit
|2
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|19 min
|silly rabbit
|313,639
|Nassau County Court and Family Court judges (Nov '08)
|24 min
|silly rabbit
|96
|Allentown finds hope in state grant to boost 7t... (Apr '07)
|5 hr
|silly rabbit
|34
|Former Pennsylvania official charged in Federal...
|9 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Allentown car wash gets new life
|9 hr
|silly rabbit
|12
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC