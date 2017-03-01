Bail set at $500K for man charged with having stolen phones
A 25-year old with a job but not an address is charged with trying to sell more than $4,000 in cellphones stolen in January from a Bethlehem Township AT&T store. Eric Quentin Watson, who said he stays three nights a week with a friend in the 200 block of St. George St. in Allentown, was arrested about 6 a.m. Friday by Bethlehem Township police at the warehouse where he works in Hanover Township, Northampton County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|11 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,500,984
|anyone remember Herpse elementary school on 5th... (Jun '11)
|3 hr
|Mike Stein
|8
|Americus hotel owner wants state help in fighti... (Mar '07)
|3 hr
|silly rabbit
|3
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|nanny and the pro...
|313,399
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|12 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,034
|Allentown's Americus Hotel racking up retail te...
|15 hr
|schizoaffective
|5
|Allentown's Wok Box Fresh Asian Kitchen closed ...
|Thu
|silly rabbit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC