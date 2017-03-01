Bail set at $500K for man charged wit...

Bail set at $500K for man charged with having stolen phones

A 25-year old with a job but not an address is charged with trying to sell more than $4,000 in cellphones stolen in January from a Bethlehem Township AT&T store. Eric Quentin Watson, who said he stays three nights a week with a friend in the 200 block of St. George St. in Allentown, was arrested about 6 a.m. Friday by Bethlehem Township police at the warehouse where he works in Hanover Township, Northampton County.

