Another Allentown restaurant closes. ...

Another Allentown restaurant closes. The mayor does damage control

There are 1 comment on the NJ.com story from Friday, titled Another Allentown restaurant closes. The mayor does damage control. In it, NJ.com reports that:

Hook Seafood & Grille became on Monday the latest Downtown Allentown restaurant to shutter -- but don't let Mayor Ed Pawlowski catch you doubting the city's revival. Hook opened less than two years ago, replacing the fine dining restaurant Cosmopolitan in the the six-story building at 22 North 6th St. The property also houses the Halo Nightclub , which will stay in operation for the next two Saturdays before also closing, the Morning Call reported .

silly rabbit

United States

#1 Yesterday
The gagickle and itZ advertiZementalistZ collective collaboration finally allowed the reel news out on itZ failure'Z and there is no mention of mayor palumpa humpty dumty and itZ snakeoil salesmanship collective callaboration of allentowns asset sale sell off and capitol start up fundZ of the 1/16th mile oval track?!)$ The benifactorZ are one in the same as the county realestate assessorZ that have over inflated the allowable blight sale of uninhabitable blight twiZted the said property ownerZ circus carnival team pyroteniq's collaboration to every facet of life within the city with no limitations to itZ lowZ that officials hamper collectively for there palumpa pension package proCUREment proceedure?!)$
