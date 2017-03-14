Allentown's Udder Bar to offer ice cr...

Allentown's Udder Bar to offer ice cream and other sweet treats

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: The Morning Call

The Udder Bar, offering ice cream and other sweet treats, is expected to open in early May at 1852 W. Allen St. in Allentown. The Udder Bar, offering ice cream and other sweet treats, is expected to open in early May at 1852 W. Allen St. in Allentown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Grey Ghost 1,507,986
News Nassau County Court and Family Court judges (Nov '08) 14 min Buddy from Whites... 95
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 31 min silly rabbit 313,638
Allentown car wash gets new life 5 hr silly rabbit 10
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 10 hr Dudley 8,065
News Former top Allentown bureaucrat Francis Dougher... 18 hr silly rabbit 1
News SWAT team called to Pittsburgh's Allentown neig... Tue silly rabbit 1
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,916 • Total comments across all topics: 279,763,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC