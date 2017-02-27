Allentown Symphony Orchestra showcases the organ: Pulling out all the stops
Eric Ewazen was commissioned by the Allentown Symphony Orchestra and Allen Organ to write the Concertino for Organ and Orchestra, an accessible work that will have its world premiere at Miller Symphony Hall. Eric Ewazen was commissioned by the Allentown Symphony Orchestra and Allen Organ to write the Concertino for Organ and Orchestra, an accessible work that will have its world premiere at Miller Symphony Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Aquarius-WY
|1,502,132
|Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi...
|24 min
|fistfucker
|8
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|11 hr
|cpeter1313
|313,402
|Bruce Lebitz's healthy approach to Easton-Phill... (Apr '09)
|15 hr
|Believe Phart
|5
|Allentown's Americus Hotel racking up retail te...
|16 hr
|silly rabbit
|12
|Nassau County Court and Family Court judges (Nov '08)
|23 hr
|SAS
|92
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Sun
|Vinnytom
|687
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC