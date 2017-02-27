Allentown Symphony Orchestra showcases the organ: Pulling out all the stops

Eric Ewazen was commissioned by the Allentown Symphony Orchestra and Allen Organ to write the Concertino for Organ and Orchestra, an accessible work that will have its world premiere at Miller Symphony Hall. Eric Ewazen was commissioned by the Allentown Symphony Orchestra and Allen Organ to write the Concertino for Organ and Orchestra, an accessible work that will have its world premiere at Miller Symphony Hall.

