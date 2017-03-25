Allentown shooting kills one, injures two others
An early morning shootout outside the Dubai Club in Allentown left one person dead and two others wounded, forcing city police to return fire on a shooter who was spraying bullets into pedestrians in the area. The shooting happened at 2:23 a.m. in the parking lot of the American Plaza, along American Parkway downtown, as a shooter sprayed at least two dozen bullets in the 200 bock of Court Street, according to Assistant Chief Glen Dorney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|7 min
|Junket
|313,669
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|10 min
|Earl
|1,509,325
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|12 min
|Into The Night
|8,070
|Family: Garden Bros Circus comes to Allentown
|3 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Allentown car wash gets new life
|3 hr
|silly rabbit
|23
|Get furnace checked or face a fine (Nov '14)
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|133
|10 arrested in relation to prescription fraud i...
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|3
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC