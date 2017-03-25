Allentown shooting kills one, injures two others

An early morning shootout outside the Dubai Club in Allentown left one person dead and two others wounded, forcing city police to return fire on a shooter who was spraying bullets into pedestrians in the area. The shooting happened at 2:23 a.m. in the parking lot of the American Plaza, along American Parkway downtown, as a shooter sprayed at least two dozen bullets in the 200 bock of Court Street, according to Assistant Chief Glen Dorney.

