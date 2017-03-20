Allentown celebrates St. Paddy's Day with 5K
Running the same course as the St. Patrick's Day Parade later in the day, the 5K started and ended at Memorial Hall at Muhlenberg College's campus on Liberty Street between 23rd and 24th streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|Earl
|1,507,878
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|14 min
|ffj
|313,604
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|15 hr
|Into The Night
|8,060
|Allentown car wash gets new life
|Mon
|silly rabbit
|3
|Emmaus teacher had 'sexual contact' with studen...
|Mon
|silly rabbit
|3
|Daycare kids encouraged to curse on camera
|Mar 18
|silly rabbit
|5
|Build momentum for regional public health : The... (Mar '07)
|Mar 16
|silly rabbit
|20
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC