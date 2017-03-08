Allentown Arts Ovation Awards winners named
Coordinating artist and professor and chair of the art department at Cedar Crest College Jill Odegaard is an Allentown Arts Ovation Awards winner. Coordinating artist and professor and chair of the art department at Cedar Crest College Jill Odegaard is an Allentown Arts Ovation Awards winner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|28 min
|Julia
|1,503,670
|Build momentum for regional public health : The... (Mar '07)
|30 min
|fistfucker
|7
|Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi...
|30 min
|fistfucker
|24
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Brad
|8,050
|Man who exposed himself in parking lot avoids jail
|8 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Wed
|Junket
|313,421
|Another Allentown restaurant closes. The mayor ...
|Wed
|silly rabbit
|4
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC