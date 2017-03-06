Alleged drunk driver crashes into tree, passenger seriously hurt
Sha Reese Askew suffered a lacerated spleen, lacerated liver and a broken foot in the early Monday morning crash on Irving Street in Allentown. She was taken to St. Luke's University Hospital in Fountain Hill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Injudgement
|1,502,881
|Another Allentown restaurant closes. The mayor ...
|14 min
|silly rabbit
|4
|Build momentum for regional public health : The... (Mar '07)
|17 min
|silly rabbit
|4
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|cpeter1313
|313,420
|Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi...
|10 hr
|fistfucker
|17
|anyone remember Herpse elementary school on 5th... (Jun '11)
|14 hr
|silly rabbit
|9
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|15 hr
|Into The Night
|8,044
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC