Alleged drunk driver crashes into tre...

Alleged drunk driver crashes into tree, passenger seriously hurt

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Sha Reese Askew suffered a lacerated spleen, lacerated liver and a broken foot in the early Monday morning crash on Irving Street in Allentown. She was taken to St. Luke's University Hospital in Fountain Hill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Injudgement 1,502,881
News Another Allentown restaurant closes. The mayor ... 14 min silly rabbit 4
News Build momentum for regional public health : The... (Mar '07) 17 min silly rabbit 4
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 5 hr cpeter1313 313,420
News Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi... 10 hr fistfucker 17
anyone remember Herpse elementary school on 5th... (Jun '11) 14 hr silly rabbit 9
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 15 hr Into The Night 8,044
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,659 • Total comments across all topics: 279,395,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC