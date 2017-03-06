Advocates fear women would lose care ...

Advocates fear women would lose care if ACA is repealed

When Elizabeth Barry of Bethlehem was pregnant with her son Nolan, she didn't have to make co-pays for her obstetrician visits. After Mariah Gring of Salisbury Township gave birth to her daughter Penelope last year, she received a free breast pump, a device that can cost hundreds of dollars but makes it easier for women to leave their babies in the care of others, whether it be to run errands or go to work.

