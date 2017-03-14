Adult defendant faces trial in Dieruff High mob attack
The last of the Allentown high school students charged as adults in a mob attack had some charges dropped Monday. Brian Pearsall, 18, was in district court for his preliminary hearing on a handful of charges related to the Oct. 25 attacks that involved a mob of 50 Dieruff High School students, 20 of whom attacked two teen boys.
