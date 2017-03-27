Actress Amanda Seyfried welcomes firs...

Actress Amanda Seyfried welcomes first child

Actress Amanda Seyfried and actor Thomas Sadoski have welcomed their first child, according to multiple media reports over the weekend. Seyfried, 31, an Allentown native, and Sadoski, 40, were married earlier this month, which Sadoski first announced on the "Late Late Show."

