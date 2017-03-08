a 42nd Streeta receives an entertainingly delicious treatment by Candlelight Pavilion
When: Through March 25, doors open for dinner at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 5 p.m. Sunday, with doors opening for lunch matinees at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Sometimes one goes to the theater for something profound.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Brad
|1,503,108
|Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi...
|20 min
|silly rabbit
|18
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|8 hr
|Junket
|313,421
|Another Allentown restaurant closes. The mayor ...
|9 hr
|silly rabbit
|4
|Build momentum for regional public health : The... (Mar '07)
|9 hr
|silly rabbit
|4
|anyone remember Herpse elementary school on 5th... (Jun '11)
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|9
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Tue
|Into The Night
|8,044
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC