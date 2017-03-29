'42nd Street' sparkles at ACHS
It's that time of year again, where music fills the local high schools. It's officially high school musical season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Earl
|1,510,501
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|12 min
|cpeter1313
|313,706
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|21 min
|Into The Night
|8,089
|Build momentum for regional public health : The... (Mar '07)
|2 hr
|silly rabbit
|12
|Got a crime tip? Allentown police have an app f...
|2 hr
|silly rabbit
|2
|City seeks to raise money, cut costs : The Morn... (Apr '07)
|17 hr
|silly rabbit
|24
|Family: Garden Bros Circus comes to Allentown
|22 hr
|silly rabbit
|8
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC