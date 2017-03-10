42ND STREET Plays the Candlelight 3/23 ? 6/4
The Candlelight Dinner Playhouse is proud to present the quintessential Broadway musical,42nd Street by Michael Stewart with music and lyrics Harry Warren and Al Dubin . 42nd Street is a song and dance fable of Broadway with an American Dream story that includes some of the greatest songs ever written, such as We're In The Money, Lullaby of Broadway, Shuffle Off To Buffalo, I Only Have Eyes For You and of course 42nd Street.
