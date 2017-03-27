3rd person charged in $27K Slate Belt...

3rd person charged in $27K Slate Belt burglary spree

A Monroe County woman is facing nearly 30 charges for her role in a string of summer burglaries that netted nearly $26,700 in stolen goods. Charged is Christina A. Leichliter, 39, of the 600 block of Frable Road, Brodheadsville.

