14 displaced as Allentown fire damage...

14 displaced as Allentown fire damages 3 rowhomes

There are 1 comment on the NJ.com story from 16 hrs ago, titled 14 displaced as Allentown fire damages 3 rowhomes. In it, NJ.com reports that:

The two-alarm blaze was called in around 3:30 p.m. Fire Capt. John Christopher said the blaze started in 733 W. Hickory St. and damaged the homes on either side.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
silly rabbit

United States

#1 13 hrs ago
ThoZe are pretty small tenamentZ to have 16 people living in them?!)$ Than there is the head count factorZ that can be collected for on a state level from the federal government suZdiZe by thoZe colluded to dillude in the subterainian infastructure on a level above the city now?!)$ FAILURE exudeZ from each and every one administrationally for allowing this pompuss pos to still claim to have the publics best intrest first and formost?!)$
How much monies has been made for public expenditureZ since the massive maddoff scheem perpatrator has sat in office?!)$ The heating seasonal toolZ and there implimentation iZ a engineered collaboration, who and what LLC created here and located accross the United States of America ownZ said hovelZ?!)$
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min RoxLo 1,505,902
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 11 hr ThomasA 313,462
News Build momentum for regional public health : The... (Mar '07) Mon silly rabbit 15
News Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi... Sun silly rabbit 30
News Coach Mike Kopp: Central Catholic coach Mike Ko... (Feb '09) Sun Cchs sucks 16
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Sat Patriot AKA Bozo 8,057
News Wolf discusses economic growth in Scranton stop Mar 11 silly rabbit 1
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for Lehigh County was issued at March 14 at 10:19AM EDT

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,490 • Total comments across all topics: 279,540,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC