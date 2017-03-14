There are on the NJ.com story from 16 hrs ago, titled 14 displaced as Allentown fire damages 3 rowhomes. In it, NJ.com reports that:

The two-alarm blaze was called in around 3:30 p.m. Fire Capt. John Christopher said the blaze started in 733 W. Hickory St. and damaged the homes on either side.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NJ.com.