Wounded robber tried to claim he was the victim, cops say
An man found shot and injured last week in an Allentown parking lot reportedly told officers he was wounded after three men tried to rob him. Allentown police, however, said Kornelle Davis was one of two men who tried to rob a man on the street, and that Davis was wounded after shooting the true robbery victim .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|RoxLo
|1,499,831
|Allentown's Americus Hotel racking up retail te...
|3 hr
|Limo lady
|3
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,032
|Should illegal immigrants get tuition breaks? (Apr '09)
|11 hr
|MichaelNorcross
|3,838
|Allentown's Wok Box Fresh Asian Kitchen closed ...
|13 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Northampton County judge blasts recusal demand (Mar '09)
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|18
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|313,393
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC