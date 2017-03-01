Wounded robber tried to claim he was ...

Wounded robber tried to claim he was the victim, cops say

An man found shot and injured last week in an Allentown parking lot reportedly told officers he was wounded after three men tried to rob him. Allentown police, however, said Kornelle Davis was one of two men who tried to rob a man on the street, and that Davis was wounded after shooting the true robbery victim .

